Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

COHU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley lowered Cohu from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cohu in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cohu from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Cohu from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cohu currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU opened at $29.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Cohu has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $39.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.75.

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.11. Cohu had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $197.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cohu will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director William Bendush sold 3,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total transaction of $98,966.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,174.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Bilodeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total value of $135,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,153,331.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,652 shares of company stock valued at $238,177 over the last quarter. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,391,458 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $218,789,000 after buying an additional 50,706 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,684,127 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,049,000 after buying an additional 21,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Cohu by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,436,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,109,000 after purchasing an additional 186,085 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,418,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $71,535,000 after purchasing an additional 615,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohu by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,098,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,041,000 after purchasing an additional 495,304 shares in the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

