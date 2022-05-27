Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Lowered to “C+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freedom from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Freedom alerts:

Shares of FRHC opened at $41.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Freedom has a 1 year low of $39.07 and a 1 year high of $72.43.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Freedom by 10,469.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,139 shares during the period. Valiant Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Freedom in the third quarter worth $8,136,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 18.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 72,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,546,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Freedom by 30.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Freedom Company Profile (Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.