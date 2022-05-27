Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrett Business Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Barrett Business Services from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Get Barrett Business Services alerts:

BBSI stock opened at $74.07 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.62. The company has a market capitalization of $542.19 million, a PE ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.46. Barrett Business Services has a 12 month low of $57.76 and a 12 month high of $86.82.

Barrett Business Services ( NASDAQ:BBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.37% and a return on equity of 21.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Barrett Business Services will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.28%.

In related news, CEO Gary Kramer bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $70.13 per share, for a total transaction of $70,130.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 34,451 shares in the company, valued at $2,416,048.63. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at $43,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Barrett Business Services by 4,307.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 26.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.74% of the company’s stock.

About Barrett Business Services (Get Rating)

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barrett Business Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrett Business Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.