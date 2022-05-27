Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Interlink Electronics stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.
Interlink Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
