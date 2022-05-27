Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Interlink Electronics stock opened at $9.01 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84. Interlink Electronics has a 52 week low of $7.75 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.40 million, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Interlink Electronics alerts:

Interlink Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Interlink Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interlink Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.