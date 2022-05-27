CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CBFV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on CB Financial Services in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of CBFV opened at $22.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $115.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.68. CB Financial Services has a 12 month low of $21.02 and a 12 month high of $26.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

In related news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, for a total transaction of $25,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 10.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in CB Financial Services by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in CB Financial Services by 196.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,913 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CB Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $209,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

