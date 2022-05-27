JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 79 ($0.99) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 12.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.07) target price on shares of Assura in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) price objective on shares of Assura in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.01) target price on shares of Assura in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Assura currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 79.83 ($1.00).

Shares of LON:AGR opened at GBX 70.50 ($0.89) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 67.10 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 66.99. Assura has a 12-month low of GBX 59.28 ($0.75) and a 12-month high of GBX 80.60 ($1.01). The stock has a market capitalization of £2.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.83.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

