Berenberg Bank Trims Avon Protection (LON:AVON) Target Price to GBX 1,015

Avon Protection (LON:AVON – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 1,040 ($13.09) to GBX 1,015 ($12.77) in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($18.88) target price on shares of Avon Protection in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of AVON stock opened at GBX 1,129.40 ($14.21) on Tuesday. Avon Protection has a 12-month low of GBX 860 ($10.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,174 ($39.94). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,172.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,161.42. The company has a market capitalization of £341.73 million and a PE ratio of -16.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. Avon Protection’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.59%.

About Avon Protection

Avon Protection plc designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered air, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

