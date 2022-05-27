AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a £120 ($151.00) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £120 ($151.00) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group set a £105 ($132.13) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a £115 ($144.71) price objective on AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($87.45) price target on AstraZeneca in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of £104.75 ($131.81).

LON AZN opened at £105.46 ($132.70) on Wednesday. AstraZeneca has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,870 ($99.03) and a fifty-two week high of £110 ($138.42). The stock’s fifty day moving average is £103.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 9,243.67. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -183.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.06, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

