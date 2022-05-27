Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Sets New 1-Year Low Following Insider Selling

Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $48.16 and last traded at $48.87, with a volume of 935580 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.19.

Specifically, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,924 shares in the company, valued at $22,280,545.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $57,290.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,919,386.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,828 shares of company stock worth $1,732,259 over the last three months. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CIEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ciena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital increased their target price on Ciena from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Ciena from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.44.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.96 and a 200 day moving average of $63.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.86.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). Ciena had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business had revenue of $844.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Ciena by 605.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Ciena by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,915,000 after acquiring an additional 267,539 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Ciena by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Ciena by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,727 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Ciena by 19.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,689 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

