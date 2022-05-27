Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Sets New 12-Month Low at $27.73

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $27.73 and last traded at $28.62, with a volume of 468918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.76.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Zumiez from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zumiez currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.16 and a 200-day moving average of $42.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.55.

Zumiez ( NASDAQ:ZUMZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $346.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.18 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chris K. Visser sold 8,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $371,340.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 946.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 806 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,354.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 1,149.5% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,399 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.84% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 26, 2022, the company operated 738 stores, including 602 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 67 stores in Europe, and 17 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

