Brokers Set Expectations for Nordstrom, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:JWN)

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 25th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Shares of JWN stock opened at $24.82 on Thursday. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $18.65 and a 1 year high of $38.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Nordstrom had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 70.74%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.64) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

Nordstrom announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 24th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 15.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $383,219.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 120,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,452,737.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $322,658.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 106,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,584,656.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Nordstrom by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,724 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 12,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Nordstrom by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Nordstrom by 63.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

