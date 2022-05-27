Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.44

Questor Technology Inc. (CVE:QST – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.44 and traded as low as C$1.15. Questor Technology shares last traded at C$1.15, with a volume of 8,000 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.10 to C$1.70 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Atb Cap Markets raised shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, ATB Capital raised shares of Questor Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of C$31.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.67.

Questor Technology ( CVE:QST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.13 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Questor Technology Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Questor Technology Company Profile (CVE:QST)

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.