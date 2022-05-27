Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $5.84

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and traded as low as $5.37. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund shares last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 49,745 shares trading hands.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th.
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Company Profile (NYSE:EDF)
Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.
