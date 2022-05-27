Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $129.16

Flowtech Fluidpower plc (LON:FLO – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 129.16 ($1.63) and traded as low as GBX 126.66 ($1.59). Flowtech Fluidpower shares last traded at GBX 129 ($1.62), with a volume of 9,105 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 129.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 130.27. The stock has a market capitalization of £79.33 million and a P/E ratio of 36.86.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

In other Flowtech Fluidpower news, insider Ailsa Webb bought 39,719 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 125 ($1.57) per share, with a total value of £49,648.75 ($62,474.83). Also, insider James Brooke bought 80,000 shares of Flowtech Fluidpower stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 130 ($1.64) per share, with a total value of £104,000 ($130,866.99).

About Flowtech Fluidpower (LON:FLO)

Flowtech Fluidpower plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes engineering components and assemblies in the areas of fluid power industry in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, internationally. The company operates through Flowtech, Fluidpower Group Solutions, and Fluidpower Group Service segments.

