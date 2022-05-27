Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.36

Diamondhead Casino Co. (OTCMKTS:DHCC – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.36 and traded as low as $0.33. Diamondhead Casino shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 17,150 shares traded.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.33.
About Diamondhead Casino (OTCMKTS:DHCC)
