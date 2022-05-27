General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.29. General Cannabis shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 12,307 shares trading hands.
The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.
About General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)
