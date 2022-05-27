General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.35

Shares of General Cannabis Corp (OTCMKTS:CANN – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.35 and traded as low as $0.29. General Cannabis shares last traded at $0.29, with a volume of 12,307 shares trading hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.34.

Get General Cannabis alerts:

About General Cannabis (OTCMKTS:CANN)

General Cannabis Corp. provides products and services to the regulated cannabis industry and non-cannabis customers in the United States. The company operates through Retail and Cultivation segments. It operates a licensed 17,000 square foot light deprivation greenhouse cultivation facility; and a retail dispensary store in Englewood, Colorado, as well as two retail stores in Portland, Oregon.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.