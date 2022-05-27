DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $91.73

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $91.73 and last traded at $93.41, with a volume of 547607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.25.

DVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com lowered DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.38. The company has a market capitalization of $9.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53.

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.24). DaVita had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 78.24%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in DaVita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 327.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,260,000 after purchasing an additional 298,187 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in DaVita by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 22,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in DaVita by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares in the last quarter. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DaVita

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

