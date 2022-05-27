Cranswick (LON:CWK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Cranswick (LON:CWK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($45.30) target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,300 ($54.11) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($55.37) target price on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a report on Tuesday.

CWK opened at GBX 3,044 ($38.30) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,367.72 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,538.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06. Cranswick has a 12 month low of GBX 2,824 ($35.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,200 ($52.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.04, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and cooked chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, gourmet pastries, and ingredients.

