Boku (LON:BOKU) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Boku (LON:BOKU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 270 ($3.40) price target on the stock.

LON BOKU opened at GBX 109 ($1.37) on Tuesday. Boku has a fifty-two week low of GBX 107 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 212.50 ($2.67). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 121.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 146.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.34, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of £325.60 million and a P/E ratio of 64.12.

In other news, insider Keith Butcher sold 23,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 110 ($1.38), for a total value of £25,953.40 ($32,658.11).

Boku, Inc provides mobile billing and payment solutions for mobile network operators and merchants. Its solutions enable consumers to make online payments using their mobile devices. The company offers digital payments solutions, including mobile wallets, real-time payments schemes, and direct carrier billing for merchants.

