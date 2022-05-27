Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $315.08

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $315.08 and last traded at $323.12, with a volume of 267375 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $331.46.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $660.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $420.00 to $337.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $554.60.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.06 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $368.71 and a 200 day moving average of $421.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAM. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter valued at $15,646,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Beer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

