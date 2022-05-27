Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 690 ($8.68) price target on the real estate development company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 36.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 862 ($10.85) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 710 ($8.93) to GBX 650 ($8.18) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Barratt Developments from GBX 810 ($10.19) to GBX 790 ($9.94) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 760 ($9.56) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barratt Developments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 755.33 ($9.50).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 506.60 ($6.37) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 506.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 605.92. Barratt Developments has a twelve month low of GBX 457.60 ($5.76) and a twelve month high of GBX 778.60 ($9.80). The stock has a market cap of £5.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

