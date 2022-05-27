easyJet (LON:EZJ) PT Set at GBX 830 by The Goldman Sachs Group

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Rating) received a GBX 830 ($10.44) target price from equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 58.16% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 570 ($7.17) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($8.81) target price on shares of easyJet in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 800 ($10.07) target price on easyJet in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 709 ($8.92) target price on easyJet in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.44) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 698.27 ($8.79).
Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 524.80 ($6.60) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.72. The firm has a market cap of £3.98 billion and a PE ratio of -3.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 534.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 565.86. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of GBX 417.40 ($5.25) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,024 ($12.89).
About easyJet (Get Rating)
easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.
