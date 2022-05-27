Bytes Technology Group’s (BYIT) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Bytes Technology Group (LON:BYIT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 640 ($8.05) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.18) price objective on shares of Bytes Technology Group in a report on Monday, March 28th.

Get Bytes Technology Group alerts:

Shares of BYIT opened at GBX 452 ($5.69) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of 33.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 463.66 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 493.23. Bytes Technology Group has a 52-week low of GBX 386.80 ($4.87) and a 52-week high of GBX 588.50 ($7.41). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 10.40 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Bytes Technology Group’s previous dividend of $2.00. Bytes Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

About Bytes Technology Group (Get Rating)

Bytes Technology Group plc provides software, IT security, hardware, and cloud services in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company sells servers, laptops, and other devices; various cloud-based and non-cloud-based licenses; and externally and internally provided training and consulting services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bytes Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bytes Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.