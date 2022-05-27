Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.97

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 1094169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.
The company has a market capitalization of $637.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.96.
In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Children’s Place by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)
The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.
