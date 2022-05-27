Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $36.97

The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.97 and last traded at $40.47, with a volume of 1094169 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.95.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PLCE. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Children’s Place from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Children’s Place from $105.00 to $84.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Children’s Place has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $637.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $362.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.59 million. Children’s Place had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 79.55%. The business’s revenue was down 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.83 per share, for a total transaction of $122,075.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in Children’s Place by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in Children’s Place by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 19,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Children’s Place by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

