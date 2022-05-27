Drive Shack (LON:DS) Earns Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Drive Shack (LON:DS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a GBX 510 ($6.42) price target on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Drive Shack in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Drive Shack from GBX 588 ($7.40) to GBX 570 ($7.17) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Drive Shack currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 506.71 ($6.38).

Drive Shack Inc is a leading owner and operator of golf-related leisure and entertainment businesses.

