Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL)

Hollywood Bowl Group (LON:BOWL – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Berenberg Bank in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 45.83% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Hollywood Bowl Group in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

BOWL opened at GBX 240 ($3.02) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 250.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.96. The stock has a market cap of £410.56 million and a P/E ratio of 240.00. Hollywood Bowl Group has a 52-week low of GBX 198.50 ($2.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.71).

Hollywood Bowl Group plc operates ten-pin bowling and mini-golf centers in the United Kingdom. As of September 30, 2021, it operated 64 centers under the Hollywood Bowl, AMF Bowling, and Puttstars brands. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

