BHP Group (LON:BHP) PT Lowered to GBX 2,400 at Barclays

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 2,700 ($33.98) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

BHP has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,500 ($31.46) to GBX 2,400 ($30.20) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a sell rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($33.98) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 2,250 ($28.31) price objective on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,435.71 ($30.65).

Shares of BHP stock opened at GBX 2,421 ($30.46) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £122.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.09, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.92. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,774.56 ($22.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,040 ($38.25). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,756.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,462.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

