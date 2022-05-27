Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $199.69

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.69 and traded as high as $207.51. Schindler shares last traded at $207.51, with a volume of 1 shares.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHLAF shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on shares of Schindler from CHF 270 to CHF 240 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 220 to CHF 205 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 305 to CHF 280 in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 320 to CHF 300 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Schindler from CHF 256 to CHF 245 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.38.

Get Schindler alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.86.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also offers digital media services for engaging communication channels, such as Schindler Ahead DoorShow, which displays information, advertising, and announcements on the elevator doors; Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; and Schindler Ahead AdScreen, an advertising and communication space.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schindler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schindler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.