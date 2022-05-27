Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (CVE:FO – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.18 and traded as low as C$0.15. Falcon Oil & Gas shares last traded at C$0.16, with a volume of 209,811 shares trading hands.
The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market cap of C$161.87 million and a PE ratio of -25.83.
About Falcon Oil & Gas (CVE:FO)
Featured Stories
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.