Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 85.9% in May

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
ARBKF stock opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.39 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 million and a P/E ratio of 0.26.
