Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF) Short Interest Down 85.9% in May

Argo Blockchain plc (OTCMKTS:ARBKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 85.9% from the April 30th total of 35,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 224,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

ARBKF stock opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Friday. Argo Blockchain has a 1-year low of GBX 0.53 ($0.01) and a 1-year high of GBX 2.39 ($0.03). The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.91. The stock has a market cap of £2.71 million and a P/E ratio of 0.26.

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017. Argo Blockchain plc was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

