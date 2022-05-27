Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values (LON:FSV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $281.81

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.81 ($3.55) and traded as low as GBX 271.50 ($3.42). Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.50), with a volume of 475,291 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of £901.00 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 281.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 292.64.

Get Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.82%. Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.14%.

Fidelity Investment Trust – Fidelity Special Values PLC is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. It spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Investment Trust - Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.