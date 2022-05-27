US Nuclear (OTCMKTS:UCLE) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.27

Shares of US Nuclear Corp. (OTCMKTS:UCLE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and traded as low as $0.14. US Nuclear shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 108,815 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.30.
US Nuclear Company Profile (OTCMKTS:UCLE)
