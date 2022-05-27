Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY) Lowered to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Tabcorp (OTCMKTS:TACBY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. CLSA lowered Tabcorp from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Tabcorp in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS TACBY opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. Tabcorp has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $10.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.44.

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. Its Lotteries and Keno segment operates lotteries and Kenos primarily under the Set for Life, Powerball, Oz Lotto, TattsLotto, Saturday Lotto, Gold Lotto, X Lotto, Monday and Wednesday Lotto, Lucky Lotteries, Lotto Strike, Super 66, Keno, and Instant Scratch-Its brands.

