Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Endonovo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENDV – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. Endonovo Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 799,195 shares traded.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Endonovo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ENDV)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endonovo Therapeutics (ENDV)
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endonovo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.