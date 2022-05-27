Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 195.9% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Shares of Archer stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Archer has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.66.

About Archer

Archer Limited, an oilfield service company, provides various oilfield products and services to the oil and gas industry. The company operates through two segments, Eastern Hemisphere and Western Hemisphere. It provides oiltools, such as plugs and abandonment (P&A), slot recovery and P&A, cementing, and well cleaning solutions; digital well integrity solutions; land drilling and platform drilling services; mobile offshore drilling unit management services; and modular drilling rigs.

