Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF) Short Interest Update

Archer Limited (OTCMKTS:ARHVF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 195.9% from the April 30th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.6 days.
Shares of Archer stock opened at $0.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.41. Archer has a 52-week low of $0.29 and a 52-week high of $0.66.
About Archer (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Archer (ARHVF)
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.