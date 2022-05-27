Shanghai Industrial (OTCMKTS:SGHIY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.39

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SGHIY – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.39 and traded as high as $15.50. Shanghai Industrial shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 325 shares trading hands.

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the infrastructure facilities, real estate, and consumer products businesses in Hong Kong, the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, and internationally. Its Infrastructure Facilities segment invests in and operates toll road projects and water-related business.

