Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Energold Drilling Corp (CVE:EGD – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. Energold Drilling shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 5,120 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market cap of C$2.46 million and a P/E ratio of -0.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.31, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.00.
About Energold Drilling (CVE:EGD)
Read More
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Energold Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energold Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.