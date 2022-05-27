Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Drops By 100.0%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of APTY opened at 0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.01. APT Systems has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.03.
About APT Systems (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on APT Systems (APTY)
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for APT Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APT Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.