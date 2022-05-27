Short Interest in APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY) Drops By 100.0%

APT Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:APTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 100.0% from the April 30th total of 262,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,281,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of APTY opened at 0.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 0.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 0.01. APT Systems has a 1 year low of 0.00 and a 1 year high of 0.03.

About APT Systems

APT Systems, Inc operates as a fintech company which creates stock trading platforms and visualization solutions for the financial markets for delivery on handheld devices. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in San Francisco, California.

