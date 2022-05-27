Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS ANDR opened at $0.02 on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

Andrea Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets. It develops digital signal processing (DSP) products and technologies for the voice, speech, and natural language interface markets.

