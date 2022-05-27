Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the April 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS ANDR opened at $0.02 on Friday. Andrea Electronics has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.
Andrea Electronics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Andrea Electronics (ANDR)
- Is RBC Bearings Rolling Into A Reversal?
- Should Dollar General or Dollar Tree Give Investors a Case of FOMO?
- Genesco Pops On Earnings But Don’t Expect A Rally
- The Insiders Are Selling Movado Group, But You Shouldn’t
- Beware The Rebound In Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Andrea Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andrea Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.