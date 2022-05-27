AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Update

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMMX opened at $0.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 million, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of -0.36. AmeraMex International has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

AmeraMex International (OTCMKTS:AMMX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.21 million for the quarter.

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. Its products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, logging, mining, transportation, commercial farming, and forestry industries. The company also sells parts; and provides repair and maintenance services.

