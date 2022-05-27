Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the April 30th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AMNF opened at $3.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $108.70 million, a P/E ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 0.44. Armanino Foods of Distinction has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $3.68.

Get Armanino Foods of Distinction alerts:

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.93 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 12.93%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Armanino Foods of Distinction’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (Get Rating)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc produces and markets frozen food products in the United States. The company offers gourmet beef, Italian style beef and pork, and smoked turkey meatballs; grated parmesan and 3 cheese blend cheese; and various pesto, such as basil, artichoke, cilantro, dried tomato and garlic, roasted garlic, roasted red bell pepper, and southwest chipotle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armanino Foods of Distinction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.