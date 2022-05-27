A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Short Interest Down 85.8% in May

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 85.8% from the April 30th total of 64,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 365,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $14.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.41. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a twelve month low of $12.75 and a twelve month high of $19.14. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a $1.3538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a yield of 7.99%. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AMKBY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 22,940.00 to 21,741.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16,205.67.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Company Profile

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S operates as an integrated transport and logistics company worldwide. The company's Ocean segment engages in container shipping activities, including demurrage and detention, terminal handling, documentation and container services, and container storage, as well as transshipment services under Maersk Line, Safmarine, Sealand – A Maersk Company, Hamburg Süd, and APM Terminal brands; and sale of bunker oil.

