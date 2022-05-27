Short Interest in Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY) Decreases By 64.5%

Alstom SA (OTCMKTS:ALSMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,500 shares, a drop of 64.5% from the April 30th total of 449,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,569,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ALSMY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alstom from €37.50 ($39.89) to €38.00 ($40.43) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Alstom from €47.00 ($50.00) to €44.00 ($46.81) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Alstom from €50.00 ($53.19) to €46.00 ($48.94) in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alstom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alstom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.35.

ALSMY opened at $2.63 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. Alstom has a 52 week low of $1.86 and a 52 week high of $5.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Alstom SA offers solutions for rail transport industry in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers rolling stock solutions for electric buses, tramways, tram-trains and LRVs, metros, suburban trains, regional and intercity trains, high-speed trains, and locomotives; and asset optimization, connectivity, digital passenger, and security and city mobility solutions; and signaling products, such as urban, mainline, and freight and mining signaling.

