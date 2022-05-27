Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on DLTR. Truist Financial cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dollar Tree from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.10.

DLTR opened at $162.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $159.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.81. Dollar Tree has a 1 year low of $84.26 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.70.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.37. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.09 per share, for a total transaction of $66,338.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total value of $85,603.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 25.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 20.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 438,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,155,000 after buying an additional 73,405 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 47.1% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after buying an additional 1,854,704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

