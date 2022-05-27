Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Wal-Mart de México (OTCMKTS:WMMVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.20% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “WAL-MART de Mexico-ADR operates 587 commercial units, including self-service stores, department, and restaurants. “

Shares of WMMVY stock opened at $36.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.76. Wal-Mart de México has a fifty-two week low of $30.18 and a fifty-two week high of $41.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wal-Mart de México, SAB. de C.V. owns and operates self-service stores in Mexico and Central America. The company operates discount warehouses and stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and membership self-service wholesale stores. It operates 2,198 Bodega Aurrerá discount stores, 294 Walmart hypermarkets, 14 Superama supermarkets, 85 Walmart Express supermarkets, and 165 Sam's Club membership self-service wholesale stores.

