Head to Head Comparison: Icosavax (ICVX) vs. Its Competitors

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) is one of 255 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Icosavax to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.2% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Icosavax and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax -1,326.23% -42.81% -34.42% Icosavax Competitors -4,587.78% -67.40% -30.70%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Icosavax and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 4 0 3.00 Icosavax Competitors 1669 5767 11411 210 2.53

Icosavax currently has a consensus target price of $48.57, indicating a potential upside of 495.18%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 115.51%. Given Icosavax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Icosavax is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Icosavax and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million -$66.97 million -1.56 Icosavax Competitors $773.46 million $147.16 million 0.07

Icosavax’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Icosavax. Icosavax is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Icosavax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

