Enovix (ENVX) versus Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) is one of 57 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Enovix to related businesses based on the strength of its earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enovix and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Enovix
|0
|0
|5
|0
|3.00
|Enovix Competitors
|137
|665
|988
|34
|2.50
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Enovix and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Enovix
|N/A
|-$125.87 million
|-10.33
|Enovix Competitors
|$646.25 million
|$19.61 million
|3.77
Enovix’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enovix. Enovix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Volatility & Risk
Enovix has a beta of 1.98, indicating that its stock price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enovix’s competitors have a beta of 0.35, indicating that their average stock price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
56.8% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of shares of all “Miscellaneous electrical machinery, equipment, & supplies” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares Enovix and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Enovix
|N/A
|-50.12%
|-32.99%
|Enovix Competitors
|-98.88%
|-11.85%
|-4.95%
Summary
Enovix competitors beat Enovix on 7 of the 13 factors compared.
About Enovix (Get Rating)
Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.
