Head-To-Head Comparison: Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) & STERIS (NYSE:STE)

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) and Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares STERIS and Bone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets STERIS 5.32% 11.85% 6.63% Bone Biologics N/A N/A N/A

This table compares STERIS and Bone Biologics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio STERIS $4.59 billion 5.04 $243.89 million $2.39 96.53 Bone Biologics N/A N/A -$1.61 million N/A N/A

STERIS has higher revenue and earnings than Bone Biologics.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for STERIS and Bone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score STERIS 0 0 6 0 3.00 Bone Biologics 0 0 0 0 N/A

STERIS presently has a consensus target price of $264.00, suggesting a potential upside of 14.43%. Given STERIS’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe STERIS is more favorable than Bone Biologics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.9% of STERIS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of STERIS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

STERIS beats Bone Biologics on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About STERIS (Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services. It also provides capital equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; preventive maintenance programs and repair services; instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance services; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced instrument sterile processing services. This segment offers its products and services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization and testing services for medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturers through a network of approximately 50 contract sterilization and laboratory facilities. The Life Sciences segment designs, manufactures and sells consumable products, such as formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier and sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. This segment also offers equipment installation, maintenance, upgradation, repair, and troubleshooting services; and preventive maintenance programs and repair services. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

About Bone Biologics (Get Rating)

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration. It is developing NELL-1/DBX Fusion Device for spinal fusion procedures in skeletally mature patients with degenerative disc disease at one level from L4-S1. The company's platform technology has application in delivering enhanced outcomes in the surgical specialties of spinal, orthopedic, general orthopedic, plastic reconstruction, neurosurgery, interventional radiology, and sports medicine. It has a license agreement with the UCLA Technology Development Group to develop and commercialize NELL-1 for spinal fusion applications. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

