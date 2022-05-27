IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $24.05

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $24.05 and traded as low as $19.62. IF Bancorp shares last traded at $19.62, with a volume of 1,204 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 million, a P/E ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.16 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in IF Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in IF Bancorp by 34.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,247 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,867 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in IF Bancorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,194 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in IF Bancorp by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,534 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.96% of the company’s stock.

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Iroquois Federal Savings and Loan Association that provides a range of banking and financial services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers various deposit accounts, including savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

