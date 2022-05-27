SMG Industries (OTCMKTS:SMGI) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.26

SMG Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMGI – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.17. SMG Industries shares last traded at $0.18, with a volume of 2,500 shares changing hands.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.26.
SMG Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMGI)
